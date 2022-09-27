Andhra Pradesh: Project Kasturi to help inculcate creativity and life skills among girl students

The project will be implemented on a pilot basis for students of sixth, seventh and eighth classes in select Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
September 27, 2022 21:24 IST

School Education Commissioner and Samagra Shiksha State Project Director S. Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said that ensuring education to girl children was a collective responsibility.

Speaking after the launch of ‘Project Kasturi’ by the department, in collaboration with Room to Read, a non-profit organisation that helps children from low-income communities develop literary skills and a habit of reading, he said that the objective was to groom girl students into all-rounders.

He said the government was using education as a tool to bridge the gap and ensure gender-equitable education system. “Efforts are being made to put in place a system that encompasses creativity and life skills, infusing self-confidence in students. Students should look beyond employment and equip themselves with knowledge,” he said.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that the ‘Project Kasturi’ would be implemented on a pilot basis for students of sixth, seventh and eighth classes in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) at Chapadu, Duvvuru, Khajipet, Mydukuru, Valluru and Pendlimarri in Kadapa district.

“Later, the programme will be replicated in KGBVs across the State,” Mr. Suresh Kumar said, adding that key aspects such as self-confidence, gaining control over one’s emotions, compassion and determination would be parts of the course.

Room to Read programme’s State coordinator K. Narsimhachari said the organisation would groom the girl students into all-rounders.

Samagra Shiksha State Assistant Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao, School Education Department Joint Director (Services) M. Ramalingam, KGBV Secretary G. Nagamani, Room to Read Programme Officer D. Sadasiva Reddy and representatives of various NGOs were present on the occasion.

