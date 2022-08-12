Andhra Pradesh: Programmes lined up for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ in Prakasam 

Farmers carrying national flags at Seetharamapuram village, near Maddipadu, in Prakasam district. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

The Prakasam district administration has geared up for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme, as part of which the national flag will be hoisted at every household between August 13 and 15.

Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar said that the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), in coordination with the Zilla Parishad, had completed the distribution of flags free of cost. The self help groups (SHGs) augmented the efforts of the administration to ensure hoisting of Tricolours for three days at more than 7,00,000 houses.

Meanwhile, schools are abuzz with activity as voluntary organisations chipped in for distributiong of flags with a view to make the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav a success.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Human Rights Council of India national Vice-President Sk. Khalifatullah Basha distributed the national flags to students at St.Xaviers High School. Responding to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, each and every individual should hoist the national flag atop their houses, he said.

Patriotic fervour marked a massive rally taken out on the arterial Trunk Road by the DRDA. Students, in the attires of freedom fighters took part in various competitions held on the occasion. A documentary on the sacrifices made by security personnel and war widows was released on the occasion. A 3,000-metre-long national flag was procured from Gujarat for display by people from different walks of life to mark the 75th year of Independence.