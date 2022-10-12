Andhra Pradesh: procure paddy from tenant farmers in the field in Eluru district, APKRS urges officials

T. Appala Naidu October 12, 2022 18:17 IST

‘Scores of tenant farmers could not register their crop details on the e-crop system as they are not able to get Crop Cultivator Rights Cards’

Andhra Pradesh Koulu Rythu Sangham (APKRS) State General Secretary M. Haribabu on Wednesday alleged that all the tenant farmers have not been able to register their crop details on the e-crop system to get the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy in the Eluru district. In a district-level meet held here on the challenges of the tenant farmers in the Kharif season 2022-23, Mr. Haribabu has stated, “Scores of tenant farmers could not get the Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRC).” Those failed to register their crop on the e-crop portal would not be ensured of the MSP. The tenant farmer who would not get the written consent from the landowner will not be given the CCRC on the land under the tenancy. ‘Pay extra price’ “The district authorities should prepare for paddy procurement from the tenant farmers in the field itself. The State government should also need to explore possibility to offer the extra price along with the MSP on the lines of Kerala State,” said Mr. Haribabu. The Kerala State government offers ₹900 extra price along with the MSP for a quintal of paddy. APKRS Eluru district president P. Narasimhamurthy, secretary K. Srinivas, district convener Korni Appa Rao and tenant farmers were present.



