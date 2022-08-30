Andhra Pradesh: Probe ordered into maternal and infant mortalities in West Godavari

Collector P. Prasanthi at a review meeting on maternal and infant mortalities, in Bhimavaram on Tuesday.

West Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the three maternal and four infant mortalities reported between April and July this year in the district.

The death of three women — Dunna Gowri (24), P. Naga Bhavani (27) and Kamatam Srivani (25) — was declared as “maternal deaths,” Ms. Prasanthi said in a release.

Narsapuram Sub-Collector C. Vishnu Charan would conduct a magisterial inquiry into the death of Gowri, who had delivered a baby on May 4 and died on May 27 at Tanuku, the Collector said.

District Medical and Health Officer B. Ravi was directed to inquire into the maternal and infant mortalities, and submit a report on the causes for the deaths.

On June 24, Naga Bhavani and her new-born baby had died at Srunga Vruksham in Pala Koderu mandal.

ANM suspended

In this case, ANM P. Padma was suspended for negligence during a review meeting held here on the maternal and infant mortalities.

The medical and health officials were directed to identify the high-risk pregnant women to prevent infant and maternal mortalities in the district.

Additional DMHO Bhanu Naik, District Immunization Officer Devasudha, District Hospitals Coordinator M. Veeraswami and Integrated Child Development Services Project Director Sujatha Rani were present.