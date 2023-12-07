ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh| Probe ordered into allegations of Tadipatri CI giving electric shock to man in police station

December 07, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau,A.D. Rangarajan

The district police administration has taken serious note of a viral social media post alleging that the Tadipatri Circle Inspector gave electric shock to man at the police station.

Tadipatri CI Hamid Khan summoned Rama Guravaiah of the CPI Colony to the police station in a case pertaining to a conflict between friends on November 25. At the station, the CI allegedly gave Guravaiah electric shocks on his nose and ears, warning him to mend his ways. With the body parts showing significant signs of injury, Guravaiah was rushed to hospital.

Superintendent of Police (Anantapur) K.K.N. Anburajan has announced a comprehensive probe into the incident and formed a team with Additional SP R. Vijayabhaskar Reddy and Deputy Superintendent (Trainee) Hemanth Kumar to conduct the inquiry.

If the probe finds him guilty, we will initiate departmental action against the Circle Inspector, Mr. Anburajan said.

