Andhra Pradesh: Probe begins into ‘vanishing’ of fuel from APSRTC’s Tuni depot

T. Appala Naidu June 08, 2022 19:23 IST

Huge mismatch of 10,000 litres of diesel detected within 24 hours at the storage tank on June 7

The APSRTC’s internal committee and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Wednesday began investigation into the “vanishing of more than 10,000 litres of diesel” from the RTC’s Tuni depot in Kakinada district. A huge mismatch between the actual consumption and availability of fuel in the storage facility was recorded within 24 hours on June 7 at the depot. “The APSRTC has constituted a three-member committee, which has begun investigation into the vanishing of diesel from the storage tank at the Tuni depot,” Kakinada District Public Transport Officer (DPTO) M. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu. “The BPCL is our fuel supplier. It has also launched investigation to find out the reasons, including alleged leakage, from the storage tank. A team of experts from the BPCL will inspect the depot on Thursday,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.



