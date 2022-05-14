Andhra Pradesh: Probe begins into suicide of SI

He allegedly shot himself dead in Kakinada

An inquiry has been ordered into the alleged suicide of Sarpavaram sub-inspector M. Gopala Krishna (34) on the reasons that reportedly drove him to shoot himself with his service weapon at his residence on May 13.

The last rites of Gopala Krishna were performed in his native village of Nawabpeta in erstwhile Krishna district on Saturday and many police officers from erstwhile East Godavari district were present.

Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu has said that the inquiry would be conducted by Special Branch DSP M. Venkateswara Rao. The police registered a case.