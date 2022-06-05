Andhra Pradesh: Private school correspondent held for impregnating minor

Incident comes to light following abortion of her pregnancy

A 14-year-old girl was reportedly impregnated by a private school correspondent, Kothapalli Vijay Kumar, in Kakinada. The accused, 60, has been arrested on Sunday.

The incident came to light on Saturday after the girl complained of health complications associated with the abortion of her pregnancy.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Kakinada Disha DSP S. Murali Mohan said that Vijay Kumar had allegedly sexually assaulted the girl for over three months by giving her ‘medicines’ telling her that the medicines were to prevent from being infected with COVID-19. She was impregnated and her pregnancy was also allegedly aborted by May 31.

The family learnt about the sexual assault by the correspondent after the victim complained of health complications, Mr. Murali Mohan said.

The accused is running a private school, which has not been recognised by the Education Department. He had been offering free education and accommodation facility on the school campus for 11 students from poor background.

The girl is one of the 11 students who were under the guardianship of the correspondent. The victim’s family enrolled her in the school as they could not afford her education and care. On May 8, the victim vacated the school campus on summer vacation and reported the sexual assault to her family on May 31.

“Doctors at the Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada) have confirmed that the girl was impregnated and her pregnancy was aborted due to her health condition,” added Mr. Murali Mohan.

The police have arrested the accused on Sunday registered a case on the charges of rape. He was produced him before a local court.