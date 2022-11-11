Andhra Pradesh; Prime Minister should announce cancellation of move to establish nuclear power plant at Kovvada, says CPI(M)

‘Visakhapatnam Steel Plant should be continued in the public sector’

The Hindu Bureau VIZIANAGARAM
November 11, 2022 18:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) activists taking out a rally in Srikakulam on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Communist Party of India(Marxist) Srikakulam district secretary D. Govinda Rao on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce cancellation of the move to establish nuclear power plant at Kovvada in Srikakulam district and continuation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the public sector. Along with several Left party leaders, he organised a rally from Ambedkar Junction to RTC Complex in Srikakulam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Central government was supposed to implement all assurances given in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He said that backward regions of North Andhra would develop only when Special Category Status was accorded to the State. CPI(M) senior leaders Bhaviri Krishnamurthy, Balaga Krishnamurthy, CPI(ML) New Democracy district secretary Tandra Prakash and others said that the people were eagerly waiting for Prime Minister’s statements on the crucial issues concerning the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app