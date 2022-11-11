Andhra Pradesh; Prime Minister should announce cancellation of move to establish nuclear power plant at Kovvada, says CPI(M)

‘Visakhapatnam Steel Plant should be continued in the public sector’

Communist Party of India(Marxist) Srikakulam district secretary D. Govinda Rao on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce cancellation of the move to establish nuclear power plant at Kovvada in Srikakulam district and continuation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the public sector. Along with several Left party leaders, he organised a rally from Ambedkar Junction to RTC Complex in Srikakulam.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Central government was supposed to implement all assurances given in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He said that backward regions of North Andhra would develop only when Special Category Status was accorded to the State. CPI(M) senior leaders Bhaviri Krishnamurthy, Balaga Krishnamurthy, CPI(ML) New Democracy district secretary Tandra Prakash and others said that the people were eagerly waiting for Prime Minister’s statements on the crucial issues concerning the State.