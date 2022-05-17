Andhra Pradesh: Pricey red chilli powder, mangoes hit homemade pickle production in Godavari region

Thousands of small traders have their fingers crossed

The poor and middle-class families of Godavari districts have to skip preparation of homemade mango pickles this summer as the prices of red chilli powder and mangoes are skyrocketing.

Mango pickle varieties made in Godavari districts are most sought-after even among the NRIs abroad. Thousands of small-scale pickle sellers from this region dependent on pickle trade for their livelihood.

“The price of red chilli powder in this region has gone up from ₹480 to ₹740 this summer. A piece of Kothapalli Kobbari mango variety, which was available at ₹25 last year, is now ₹40. Adding the expenditure on oil and other ingredients, making mango pickle at home has gone beyond our budget. At this rate, preparing pickle with 50 mangoes will cost not less than ₹12,000,” says a teacher, saying that her monthly salary is ₹10,000.

She says she may prepare a one variety pickle with 10 mangoes. “We cannot afford to send homemade pickles to our friends and relatives. However, we cannot skip preparing the pickle as it is a part of our menu for all seasons,” she adds.

In Konaseema district, almost all households prepare and store mango pickles. However, many are either reducing the number of varieties or quantity of pickles, thanks to the steep rise in the prices of chilli powder and other ingredients.

Further, the red chilli powder sellers are also saying that the pickle would not be good for consumption after six months of preparation, given the quality of the pesticides used in chilli cultivation.

“The preparation cost of mango pickles has nearly doubled when compared to that of pre-COVID-19 time. It has become difficult for the poor and middleclass to afford to buy the Godavari pickles. Our sales have fallen down by 80 %,” says Vennapu Ramu, adding that he has shut down his pickle store— Godarolla Pacchallu— in Kakinada recently.

Lower yield

Kothapalli Kobbari is among the most-preferred varieties for preparation of pickles in the Godavari region. The yield of the variety is very low this year. In the undivided East Godavari district, the mango acreage is nearly 14,000 hectares, of which Kothapalli Kobbari variety is grown in 10% of the total.

“The prevailing weather conditions are not favourable for mango. This year, the yield is very low. This is why the mango price is very high this year,” says M. Anusha, Horticulture Officer (Technical-Kakinada).