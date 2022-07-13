Andhra Pradesh: President’s election material reaches Assembly

Polling material for the Presidential election, which is scheduled to be held on July 18, reached the Legislative Assembly without any hitch in the early hours of Wednesday and was handed over to the officials concerned there.

Tight security was arranged to safeguard the material that had been despatched by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

Prior to that, Assistant Chief Electoral Officer J.V. Srinivasa Sastry and President’s election Returning Officer K. Raj Kumar met the ECI officials in New Delhi and collected the material.

Assembly Chief Marshal M. Theophilus and a contingent of policemen received the material at the Gannavaram airport and escorted them to the Legislature Complex at Velagapudi.