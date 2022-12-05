Andhra Pradesh: President to meet women achievers during her visit in Tirupati

December 05, 2022 03:09 am | Updated December 04, 2022 11:50 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Droupadi Murmu will also look at projects taken up in the temple town to ensure women’s empowerment

A.D. Rangarajan

Vijayawada: President Droupadi Murmu addresses at the civic reception hosted in her honour by the Andhra Pradesh Government, in Vijayawada on December 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

President of India Droupadi Murmu will take a brief look at the various projects under way in Tirupati to ensure empowerment and all-round development of women during her visit on Monday.

In addition to having darshan of Sri Venkateswara and Goddess Padmavati temples, the President will participate in a programme at Sri Padmavati Women’s University (SPMVV) where she will interact with the women achievers, including E. Rajani, the Indian women’s hockey player from Tirupati who participated in 110 international matches and won the Tokyo Olympics 2016, won gold medal at the Asian Cup in 2017, silver medal in Asian Games 2018 at Jakarta and Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Ms. Murmu will interact with K. Radha Devi, a hair tonsurer at Tirumala. It was with Ms. Radha Devi’s intervention that 1,200 women barbers were employed at the Kalyanakatta (tonsuring centre) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

She will also meet M.V.S.N. Durga, a prominent Kuchipudi dancer, and also A. Sridevi, a microbiologist who currently manufactures aqua, probiotic feed supplements and bio decomposers from the fruit pulp industry.

