Andhra Pradesh: prepare proposal to complete pending modernisation works of canals, Jogi Ramesh directs officials

Construct bridges across irrigation canals in Konaseema district: Ministers

Housing and Konaseema In-charge Minister Jogi Ramesh here on Saturday directed the officials to prepare a detailed status report and fresh proposal to complete pending modernisation works of canals in the Eastern and Central Deltas.

Mr. Ramesh, Transport Minister Pinipe Viswaroop and MLAs on Saturday finalised the issues to be discussed with the Chief Minister during the State-level meeting to be held online on June 28.

Mr. Ramesh and Mr. Viswaroop have also proposed construction of bridges across irrigation canals in the Konaseema district. Konaseema Collector Himanshu Shukla and other officials were present in the meeting.