Andhra Pradesh: Preparations in full swing for Mahasivaratri celebrations at Pattisam in Eluru district

Nearly three lakh devotees are expected to throng the temple in the Godavari from February 17

February 04, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Pattisam(Eluru)

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Veereswara Swamy temple in the Godavari at Pattisam in Eluru district.

A view of Veereswara Swamy temple in the Godavari at Pattisam in Eluru district. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Eluru district authorities in collaboration with the Endowments Department officials are gearing up for the three-day Mahasivratri celebrations scheduled to commence from February 17 at Veereswara Swami temple at Pattisam in the heart of the Godavari. 

Last year, above two lakh devotees had darshan at Pattisam, which is expected to witness more than three lakh devotees this year during the Mahasivaratri celebrations.  

Joint Collector P. Arun Babu has directed the Police, Revenue and Panchayat Departments to deploy huge personnel, boats and swimmers to avoid any untoward incidents during the darshan and crossing the river. 

The Endowments Department has been directed to update the devotees on the time to have darshan. The devotees will be allowed to have the darshan of the presiding deity between 4 a.m. and 11 p.m. during the three days. 

Over one thousand personnel from all the government departments would be deployed for the celebrations. Nearly 500 police personnel, including 32 Sub-Inspectors and 74 Assistant SIs, will be deployed for the security. 

The Panchayat Raj Department will deploy nearly 500 personnel to maintain safe sanitary conditions at the temple and gathering spots. At least 15 boats and 150 swimmers will be entrusted the task of monitoring the devotees who cross the river by boats. The APSRTC Jangareddygudem depot will operate 50 special bus services.

