Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam police launch yet another initiative to popularise Disha app

April 24, 2022 20:43 IST

Women who facilitate over 50 downloads will become Disha ambassadors, says Prakasam SP

Close on the heels of the launch of a lucky draw contest to popularise Disha app, Prakasam Police have taken yet another step to facilitate a maximum number of downloads of the versatile app in the district.

Giving details of the new initiative, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said on Sunday that progressive women should take the lead in creating a women-friendly environment. This means that each woman who helped at least 50 women to download the app would be declared Disha Ambassadors, she said.

The initiative was aimed at popularising the app among more women in the district so that they could feel safe and secure, the SP said.

It may be noted that the district, with a maximum of 76,725 downloads of the app, stood first in the State soon after the launch of the Disha app lucky draw contest in February.

Each of the Disha app ambassadors would get a chance to interact with the SP and raise various gender-related issues with her. They could also give suggestions on ways to make the district more safe and secure for women, she said.

Those who facilitate over 50 downloads should send their details, i.e., their names, contact number, to the Prakasam IT Core team Sub-Inspector on 9121102277.