Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam district creates a record in Disha app registrations

SP thanks staff of various departments who made the mega drive a success

About 1.36 lakh Disha App registrations have been done on a single day, as the mega drive spearheaded by the Prakasam district administration across the district has evoked a good response.

Led by District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police Malika Garg, employees of various departments fanned out to several localities on Saturday, and helped the administration reach out to the targeted groups.

They impressed upon women to have on their smart phones the app as it would ensure safety and security at all times.

Second in State

As a result, 1,36,619 women downloaded the app, the SP said. With this, the district stood second in the State in the number of registrations, the SP added.

The SP further thanked the staff who made the special drive a success by going to bus stands, railway stations, markets, theaters, shopping malls, hospitals, educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, and all major intersections.

The staff explained women the importance of the app. Within minutes of pressing the Disha SOS button, the police would come to rescue of those in distress, they said.