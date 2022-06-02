Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam Collector exhorts women to download Disha app

Prakasam Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar on Thursday exhorted women to download the Disha app on their cellphones without fail, adding that the app would come in handy in emergency.

Addressing a meeting of the officials of revenue and police departments on Thursday, the Collector said that density of cellphones was higher now when compared to population density. “There are 20 lakh cellphone users in Prakasam district. At least 7 lakh of them should be persuaded to download the Disha app. Using the SOS feature of of the app, women in trouble can get immediate help,” said Mr. Dinesh Kumar and urged the tahsildars to promote the app through advertisements in cinema halls.

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg referred to the various initiatives undertaken by the department including lucky draws for those registering their names and identifying ‘Disha app ambassadors’ and making them part of the women-friendly initiative.

Allaying fears over the safety of the app, the SP said the app was highly secure. “Sufficient precautions have been taken to prevent any malware’s entry into the mobile phones of the users,” she said.