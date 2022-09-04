Andhra Pradesh: Power utilities told to focus on qualitative, uinterrupted supply

This will strengthen the industrial sector, says Minister

It is imperative to explore innovative technologies to strengthen the sector, Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said on Sunday.

The State government on Sunday asked power utilities to focus on supply of qualitative and uninterrupted power to the industrial sector in light of the investments expected to be coming into the State in the near future.

By doing so, power utilities will create a conducive atmosphere for the industrial sector to grow in the State, the government said.

Citing a report of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday said that investments worth ₹24,956 crore were made in the State in the last two-and-a-half years and 129 new firms had agreed to invest in the State from January 2020 to 2022. He said it was imperative for the power utilities to explore innovative global technologies to strengthen the power sector and ensure uninterrupted round-the-clock power supply.

The Minister said several places in the State had witnessed a significant increase in consumption of energy due to increased economic activity, and cited Visakhapatnam as an example.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand, explained to the Minister about the initiatives taken by the A.P. power utilities to organise a capacity-building programme with national energy experts by utilising the Delhi-based institute TERI (The Energy and Resource Institute) for training the power sector employees on latest technological developments in the power sector.