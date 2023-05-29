Andhra Pradesh power utilities to discuss fixation of pay scales with employees’ JAC on May 30 

May 29, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee (APSPE-JAC) received an invitation from the Additional Secretary (AP-Transco) for a fresh round of negotiations on Revised Pay Scales (RPS) -2022 on May 30, a day before the employees’ proposed strike begins on May 31.

It will be the third such high-level meeting in over a month aimed at reaching an amicable settlement on the Revised Pay Scales, which are supposed to come into effect on April 1, 2022 and are apparently not to the satisfaction of the employees.

In-house committee

The JAC insisted that the pay scales should be fixed by an in-house committee but the work (fixation of RPS) was assigned to retired IAS officer Manmohan Singh who constituted a One-Man Commission (OMC).

The JAC wants the report of the OMC to be set aside on the ground that it has no jurisdiction over the tripartite agreement entered by the Andhra Pradesh government, the power utilities and employees’ unions and associations, and the Industrial Disputes Act.

The employees argue that no one knows better about the issues faced by them than the experts drawn from within the power utilities and only the decisions taken by them will be mutually beneficial.

Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, during previous deliberations, has directed the officials concerned to keep the OMC report in abeyance, but it remains the sticking point in the whole exercise.

The Additional Secretary (AP-Transco), in the communication, said to the JAC that the meetings were so far cordial and in furtherance of those meetings, it was resolved to have discussions on the RPS-2022 at Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada on May 30 to reach a ‘harmonious consensus’ on the issues pending resolution.

Single master scale

The JAC says that the single master scale similar to that of Telangana power utilities is acceptable, subject to the conditions that the pay and allowances of any individual employee should not be affected due to the proposed ‘personal pay’ and ‘special pay’, and the rate of increment in RPS at any point on the time or master scale should not be lower than the prevailing rate.

Some other demands were placed before the power utilities by the JAC, which is unhappy that the government continues to drag its feet on the RPS-2022 despite repeated pleas to give it a quick shape without compromising on their wishlist and not to blame them for the woes of utilities.