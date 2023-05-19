ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh power utilities meet highest energy demand of 251 MU on May 18

May 19, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Average day demand in May, 2020 was 180.69 MU as against 210.20 MU recorded as on May 17, 2023, officials told Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy in a virtual review meeting on May 19. 

V Raghavendra
Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) power utilities have met the highest energy demand of 251 Million Units (MU) on May 18.

The energy demand in last March was 5,853.39 MU compared to 6,781.54 MU in March, 2023. Average day demand in May, 2020 was 180.69 MU as against 210.20 MU recorded as on May 17, 2023, officials told Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy in a virtual review meeting on May 19. 

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the government was committed to meet the rising demand and ensure 24x7 quality power supply, for which the infrastructure was being strengthened. Around 1.20 lakh agricultural connections have been sanctioned in the State by the end of March 2023, he said, and appreciated the power utilities for successfully catering to the burgeoning demand. 

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand said the power utilities were pursuing with the Union Ministry of Coal and Railways for augmenting the coal supplies to thermal power plants, and the DISCOMs were striving to resolve any supply issues. 

AP-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said that out of the total energy demand of 251 MU met on May 18, a major portion (103.294 MU) came from the Genco plants. DISCOMs CMDs I. Prudhvi Tej (EPDCL), J. Padma Janardhana Reddy (CPDCL) and K. Santosha Rao (SPDCL) and other senior officials were present.

