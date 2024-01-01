Andhra Pradesh power utilities bag three awards at 16th ‘Enertia Awards-2023’

January 01, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mumbai-based Enertia Foundation recognised Andhra Pradesh as the Best State in Meeting Renewable Power Purchase Obligation during its 16th Enertia Awards-2023.

The foundation also gave awards to AP-Transco for being the Top State Utility for Energy and Infrastructure and to the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of A.P. (NREDCAP) for being India’s Top Renewable Energy (RE) Nodal Agency for the Promotion of Pumped Storage Power Projects.

AP Government Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy along with AP-Genco MD and AP-Transco Joint Managing Director (JMD) K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, AP-Transco JMD (Vigilance & Security) B. Malla Reddy, AP-Transco Director (Grid) A.K.V. Bhaskar, Joint Secretary (Energy Dept.) B.A.V.P. Kumara Reddy and NREDCAP Vice-Chairman & Managing Director S. Ramana Reddy at his camp office and conveyed the New Year greetings and apprised him of the Enertia Awards won by the power utilities.

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the power utilities on winning the prestigious awards and exhorted them to continue the efforts to make AP No.1 in the power sector in the country.

Mr. Vijayanand told the CM that AP-Transco’s transmission system availability factor was 99.7% compared to the high regulatory benchmark of 99.5%, and the transmission losses were restricted to 2.74% against the approved levels of 3%. AP-Transco was also recognised as India’s most reliable State Transco and grid operator.