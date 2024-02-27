Andhra Pradesh power utilities bag awards

February 27, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh power utilities bagged two prestigious awards at the national level. The Andhra Pradesh State Load Despatch Centre (APSLDC) won the SKOCH Semi-finalist order of merit award for the development of Intra State Open Access Settlement (ISOA) application. Meanwhile, the New and Renewal Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (NREDCAP) received the Business Connect Award as the Best Nodal Agency for promoting Pumped Storage Power (PSP) projects.

The Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO), in a press release on Tuesday, said that with the sustained efforts towards continual improvement in the operational performance of the Andhra Pradesh power utilities have proved their mettle and got recognition at the national level by bagging two prestigious awards in recent times. Special Chief Secretary of Energy K. Vijayanand appreciated the APSLDC and APTRANSCO for winning the awards.

The State government is keen to tap the immense solar and wind potential and promote a clean source of energy to meet the energy requirements of the State. Andhra Pradesh is at the forefront of the country in identifying potential sites for the promotion of Pumped Storage Hydro Power Projects that offer the highest promise due to their flexible operation to balance the Variable Renewable Energy generation and meet the peak power demand. The government was duly providing incentives to attract the power developers, Mr. Vijayanand added.