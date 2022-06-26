Andhra Pradesh: POW demands release of Teesta Setalvad in Gujarat riots case

‘People questioning those in power being put behind bars’

Activists of the Progressive Organisation for Women (POW) staged a demonstration here on Sunday in protest against the arrest of Teesta Setalvad, an activist who had pursued the 2002 Godhra riots case against Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, for his alleged role in the violence.

Leading the protest, POW national convener V. Sandhya said the arrest by the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) of the Gujarat police came less than a day after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to Mr. Modi in the case.

The POW activists raised slogans demanding the immediate release of the activist by the Gujarat police, which charged her with giving false information on Gujarat violence.

‘Draconian law’

It was unfortunate that different sections of people, who had been forthright in questioning those in power, were arrested and put behind bars under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, Ms. Sandhya alleged and called for revisiting of the “draconian law.”