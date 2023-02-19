Andhra Pradesh: Poster on YSRCP’s Twitter handle on Sivaratri triggers row, BJP demands apology

February 19, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - ONGOLE

A post on the official Twitter handle of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri has triggered a row as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took strong objection to it. Claiming that the tweet has hurt the sentiments of the Hindus, the BJP demanded an unconditional apology from the YSRCP.

Addressing the media at Markapur in Prakasam district on February 19 (Sunday), BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju called for a State-wide protest and demanded that the YSRCP must remove the post immediately.

“The poster on the YSRCP’s Twitter official handle has denigrated Lord Siva, who is portrayed as a malnourished child being fed milk by the Chief Minister (Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy) squatting on the steps of a temple even as milk flowed out of the place of worship. A well-nourished cattle sporting a ‘namam’, a religious mark of the Vaishnavites, is sitting pretty,” said Mr. Veerraju, while leading a protest staged by his party.

“The poster has exposed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s callous attitude towards the Hindu Dharma and sentiments,” said Mr. Veerraju.

Protests were being organised in the party offices in places, where the Model Code of Conduct in connection with the MLC elections was in force and in front of the Siva temples across the State, the BJP leader added.

Mr. Veerraju said that the YSRCP and the Chief Minister had ‘no moral right’ to tweet in such a manner, while referring to the ‘poor upkeep’ of the Backward Classes (BC) welfare hostels in the State. “Pigs and dogs are roaming in the BC hostel premises freely,” he said.

“The poster has had a dig at the Hindu cultural practice of performing Ksheera Abhishekam to the Lord Parameswara on the auspicious occasion,” said Mr. Veerraju.

“Those responsible for incarcerating the idol of Lord Rama at the Vizianagaram temple went unpunished. Same is the case of those behind the torching of the chariot of the Antarvedi temple. It is unfortunate that the YSRCP government is treating the Hindu Religious and Endowments Board and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which administers the world’s richest place of worship of Lord Venkateswara, as money spinners,” said the BJP leader.

Meanwhile, BJP Andhra Pradesh co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, while referring to the Twitter post, posted, “it is a highly insulting poster by @YSRCParty where CM @ysjagan is shown feeding milk to God Shiva. Liquor mafia’s party & its out-on-bail CM doesn’t have the moral right to preach Hindus whom they should feed on festivals. Party must unconditionally apologise!.”

Mr. Veerraju said that the BJP would organise the second phase of ‘Praja Poru’ in March. He alleged that sand, liquor and mine mafia were ruling the roost under the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. He also accused the YSRCP government of diverting the Central funds allocated to the State and the the SC/ST Sub-plan funds.