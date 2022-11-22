Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle launches initiatives to widen reach of ‘Sukanya Samridhi Yojana’

November 22, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In an attempt to ensure that the eligible girls across the State receive the benefits of the Central scheme ‘Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana’, the Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle has planned a two-pronged approach comprising innovative initiatives of “Har Ghar Sukanya” and “Har School Sukanya”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on November 22 (Tuesday), Andhra Pradesh Circle Chief Postmaster General Abhinav Walia said that as many as 13 lakh accounts had been opened under this scheme in the State and the new initiatives were designed to cover the remaining 13 lakh eligible girls.

Under the ‘Har Ghar Sukanya’, the Chandragiri constituency in Chittoor district has acquired a “complete Sukanya Assembly Constituency’’ status, thanks to the support extended by MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy.

Mr. Walia said that the department had requested the MLAs of the remaining 174 Assembly constituencies to extend their support for effective implementation of the scheme, launched by the Centre in 2015 as part of the Prime Minister’s ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” call.

To reach out to girl students through their schools, the department has appealed to the Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar to convene a meeting of the District Education Officers (DEOs) across the State and secure the data of the girl students.

Mr. Walia said that the idea was to ensure well being of girl students and requested all the departments concerned to extend their support for the effective implementation of the scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT