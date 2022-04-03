Andhra Pradesh: post trifurcation, Chittoor district is hardly left with any asset

It neither has a State or Central educational institution nor proper medical infrastructure, nor permanent drinking water project

The residual Chittoor district, with its number of mandals reduced to 31 from 66, is all set to commence its administrative operations from Monday.

M. Harinarayan has been retained as the District Collector. The new Superintendent of Police, Y. Rishant Reddy, is expected to take charge soon.

The District Collectorate here, which has so far administered 66 mandals, has a depleted presence of officials now, with most of them deployed for Annamayya and Tirupati districts.

The size of Chittoor district has now been reduced to 6,855 sq. km, with a population of 18.73 lakh.

New revenue divisions

Despite the drawbacks of backwardness and losing the prime revenue sources to the newly carved out districts, people in Chittoor take solace in the creation of two new revenue divisions – Nagari in the east and Kuppam in the west, in addition to the existing Chittoor and Palamaner.

Most of the officials, people’s representatives, and public groups believe that this will certainly result in administrative efficiency.

On the flip side, Chittoor now is hardly left with any assets in terms of education, revenue, and tourism. Except for the Dravidian University, located 120 km away from the district headquarters, and a few private colleges, Chittoor has no other State or Central educational institution.

According to a senior medical officer who works at the District Headquarters Hospital here, the district has no proper medical and healthcare facilities of its own. In case of any emergency, people will have to rush to the a hospital in Tirupati, he adds.

Except for a couple of industries on the outskirts of Chittoor, the district is bereft of any tangible source of employment generation for the youth. Already, a vast section of youth depends on Bengaluru or Chennai for jobs.

As the sugar factories, both private and cooperative, are defunct in Chittoor, the trifurcation of the district has not enthused the agrarian sector.

Despite being a district headquarters, the long-pending demand of the people for stopping some of the express trains in Chittoor has not yet been implemented.

Most importantly, Chittoor district has no permanent drinking water project, except for the NTR Jalasayam, which is at the receiving end of the nature’s vagaries. The much-publicised Handri-Neeva and Galeru-Nagari projects have not made any headway in the recent years, causing hardship for the people of the western mandals of Palamaner, Kuppam, and Punganur. The horticulture farmers, mostly the mango growers, don’t see any hope of improving their businesses.

The presence of Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam, 11 km from Chittoor, offers some solace to the people. Administered by the Endowments Department, the temple is currently under a massive renovation programme and gets most of its revenue from the pilgrims of Tirumala and Srikalahasti.

Responding to the development, a retired official, said parts of the residual districts could have been merged with the neighboring districts. “It will take at least a couple of years to actually see the effects of Chittoor’s trifurcation. The district needs a special package to overcome the backwardness,” he said.