Andhra Pradesh: Popularise toll-free number 14500 to prevent trade and consumption of ganja, officials told

May 09, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau

Eluru SP D. Mary Prasanthi on Tuesday appealed to the stakeholders to popularise toll-free Number 14500 to prevent trade and consumption of ganja and drugs.

In a coordination meeting, Ms. Prasanthi has said that the extensive campaign on the toll-free number would be useful to prevent the ganja trade and consumption. 

The officials concerned have been told to create awareness among the students on the legal consequences of ganja trade and consumption. Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB-Sand and Liquor) ASP N. Surya Chandra and other officials were present.  

