Andhra Pradesh: polytechnic sports meet evokes good response in Srikakulam

January 07, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Industrialist Sura Srinivasa Rao presenting a medal to a student in the polytechnic sports meet in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Industrialist Sura Srinivasa Rao presenting a medal to a student in the polytechnic sports meet in Srikakulam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Polytechnic sports meet which was held in Srikakulam for three days from Thursday evoked good response with the participation of 441 youngsters in various sports and competitions. The students showcased their talent in kabbadi, Kho-Kho, volleyball and other games.

Attending as the chief guest for valedictory, industrialist and founder of SSR Charitable Trust Sura Srinivasa Rao said that the students who would concentrate on sports and games seriously would reach top positions like Karanam Malleswari and others who had brought laurels to the nation with their stunning performance in Olympics and other tournaments.

The Principal of the College G. Damodara Rao and women’s college Principal Adi Lakshmi felicitated Mr. Srinivasa Rao for donating an RO water plant to provide safe drinking water to the students of both colleges.

