Andhra Pradesh: Polytechnic aspirants to receive SMS alerts on seat allotment on August 20

Classes will commence from August 25, says official

Classes will commence from August 25, says official

Director, Department of Technical Education, Chadalawada Nagarani, has said that students will receive SMS alerts on seat allotment in the polytechnic colleges on August 20 (Saturday).

Addressing the media on Friday, she said the government was keen on initiating reforms in the technical education sector to raise the standards.

She said details of the students who qualified for admission in polytechnic colleges would be made available on the department’s official website on August 21 and classes would start from August 25.

She informed that a total of 70,000 seats were available in polytechnic colleges in the State and 40,000 of them had attended the web counselling and documents verification sessions. She said the students should make the best of the opportunities being created by the government for their bright future.