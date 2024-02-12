February 12, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commissioner (Technical Education) Chadalavada Nagarani, on February 12 (Monday), announced that Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test- 2024 (AP PolyCET-2024), the entrance exam for admission into public and private polytechnics in the State, will be held on April 27.

She made the announcement here while unveiling an information booklet, pamphlets and wall magazines prepared by the State Technical Education and Training Council as part of a campaign to raise awareness about polytechnic education among Class X students.

Later, the Commissioner said that awareness conferences would be organised at all government and private schools to explain to the students the career and academic opportunities they would have after completing their polytechnic course.

All the 87 government polytechnic colleges in the State will provide free coaching in English and Telugu for the PolyCET-2024, and the preparation books will be distributed free of charge to the students after the Class X exams are finished.

She also said the department is aiming to provide better education to students by getting colleges recognised under the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). As of now, there are nine NBA-recognised colleges in the State.

She said the department has come into agreements with industries to ensure maximum employment opportunities to students.

State Technical Education Training Board Secretary Ramana Babu, Joint Secretary G.V.V.S.N. Murthy and Controller of Examinations Janaki Ramaiah were among those present in the unveiling programme.