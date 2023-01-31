Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board constitutes expert committee to prepare action plan for utilising Environmental Compensation paid by ONGC

January 31, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has constituted a 12-member expert committee to prepare an action plan for utilising the ₹22.76 crore ‘Environmental Compensation’ paid by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) as directed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for non-compliance with environmental guidelines in its operational areas in the Konaseema region in Andhra Pradesh.

In its verdict in August 2022, the NGT (South Zone - Chennai) had said, “We direct the 3rd Respondent / ONGC to pay the Environmental Compensation of ₹22,76,62,500 assessed by the Joint Committee to the A.P. Pollution Control Board within a period of six months. Certain recommendations were not fully complied with, and even they are operating the unit without obtaining ‘Consent to Operate’, and the application submitted by the ONGC for renewal of consent was rejected by the APPCB.”

The NGT had also directed the APPCB that it was at liberty to impose further environmental compensation, apart from initiating further action as provided under the respective statutes in accordance with the law.

Konaseema-based environmental activist Venkatapathi Raja Yenumala had moved the NGT against pollution caused by the ONGC in its operational areas in the Konaseema region and Godavari districts.

As per the proceedings issued by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla (a copy of which is with The Hindu), an expert committee was constituted to prepare a plan of action to utilise the Environmental Compensation.

The District Collector is the Chairman of the expert committee and APPCB-Kakinada Region Executive Engineer is its member/convener.

Mr. Venkatapathi Raja Yenumala is also a member of the committee, in which JNTU-Kakinada Civil Engineer K.V.S.G. Murali Krishna is an expert member.

The action plan will be prepared based on the methodologies suggested by the Central Pollution Control Board.