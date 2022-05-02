Andhra Pradesh: Political rivalry motive behind murder of YSRCP activist, say police

Police pickets continue at G. Kothapalli in Eluru district

The police suspect political rivalry as the motive for the murder of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activist Ganji Prasad at G. Kothapalli in Eluru district.

Three persons, who came on a two-wheeler, allegedly attacked Ganji Prasad with knives on the main road near a school on April 30. He died on the spot.

YSRCP Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkat Rao went to G. Kothapalli to console the family members of Ganji Prasad. He was attacked by unidentified persons. The Dwaraka Tirumala police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, family members of Ganji Prasad have alleged that Mr. Venkat Rao was behind the murder and demanded his arrest.

“We have rounded up the suspects in the case. Political rivalry and personal vengeance appear to be the reasons behind the killing,” said Eluru Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma.

After the murder and the attack on the YSR Congress Party MLA, tense situation prevailed at the village and police forces were deployed as a precautionary measure. “Police pickets are still there (G. Kothapalli). The situation is under control,” Mr. Sharma said on Monday.