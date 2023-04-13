Andhra Pradesh: Political parties, trade unions hail Union Minister’s statement that Centre is in no hurry to go ahead with VSP privatisation

April 13, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The statement of Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste that the Centre “is in no hurry to go ahead with the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP)“ is being welcomed by leaders of the BJP and opposition parties, and the trade unions alike.

Mr. Kulaste made the statement while responding to queries from the media on the sidelines of the Rozgar Mela held in Visakhapatnam on April 13 (Thursday).

Welcoming Mr. Kulaste’s announcement, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao claimed that his efforts during the last couple of years led to the Centre taking the decision.

He released copies of the letter he had written to Union Steel Minister Jyothiraditya Scindia on February 7, 2023, and the reply of the latter.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said he had also made a special mention in the Rajya Sabha on February 8 on the need for extending urgent assistance to RINL for improved functioning and financial performance of the VSP.

The BJP leader said he had also sought operation of the third Blast Furnace in the VSP, apart from making available the raw material and the working capital to the plant, and revision of wages of workers in RINL.

He said that Mr. Scindia had replied to him on April 10 that discussions were on to discuss the constraints of RINL and the way forward. He also noted that the Steel Ministry continued to support RINL in this regard.

Meanwhile, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) leaders submitted a memorandum to Mr. Kulaste seeking, among other things, withdrawal of the decision on hundred percent strategic sale of VSP, immediate allotment of iron ore mines to the VSP, reduction of interest rates on bank loans already taken by the plant, moratorium on the interest accrued on the existing loans, and extending wages to the VSP employees on par with SAIL as per the NJCS Memorandum of Understanding reached on October 22, 2021.

They also appealed to the Union Minister to instruct the RINL management to withdraw the EoI and advise both RINL and SAIL to have a tie-up for supply of raw materials to RINL and take the finished steel products in exchange.

The VUPPC leaders apprised the Union Minister how 32 youth had sacrificed their lives seeking establishment of the VSP. They also told the Union Minister that seven MPs and 67 legislators of Andhra Pradesh had resigned to their posts for the cause, and that farmers had parted with 22,000 acres of land for the purpose.

The memorandum was signed by VUPPC chairmen D. Adinarayana, Ch. Narasinga Rao and Mantri Rajasekhar.