Andhra Pradesh: policies of Union and State govts. creating modern slavery, alleges CITU State general secretary Gafoor

December 03, 2022 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Communist Party of India(Marxist) Central Committee member and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State general secretary M.A. Gafoor on Saturday alleged that the policies of both the Union and the State governments were leading to the creation of ‘modern slavery’ in the country with the denial of permissions for strikes and democratic agitations.

He said that the governments were misusing administrative and police powers to weaken the trade union movement.

Mr. Gafoor participated in a rally from 7-Road Junction to Diamond Park in Srikakulam on the occasion of the 11th district conclave of the CITU.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Gafoor said that the British government had in 1926 allowed workers to form trade unions but Narendra Modi government was brutally suppressing the rights of working class while preaching about democratic values.

"The Central government has withdrawn over 40 Labour Acts and brought four toothless Labour Codes which were designed only to benefit the corporate sector. Under the new codes, at least 20% of the workforce has to come forward to start a union. Earlier only seven members could form a union. Strikes are also also not allowed even if injustice is done to the traders. In the name of ease of doing business, all the governments were taking decisions in favour of the corporate sector,” said Mr. Gafoor.

“We will hold a State-level meeting in Bhimavaram from January 2 to 4 and later discuss the issues in the national-level CITU meeting to be held in Bengaluru from January 18 to 22, 2023,” he added.

Mr .Gafoor who had represented Kurnool Assembly constituency between 1994-99 and 2004-2009, alleged that the State government’s policies were detrimental to the interests of the people. “The government is not allowing revision of minimum wages for workforce of unorganised sector in spite of skyrocketing prices,” he alleged.

CPI(M) Srikakulam District Secretary D. Govinda Rao, CITU State president Ch. Narasinga rao, CITU leaders P. Tejeswara Rao, Ch. Ammannaidu and T. Tirupati Rao expressed concern over the lack of an ESI hospital and medical facilities in Pydimbhavaram industrial zone.