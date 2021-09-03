Andhra Pradesh police win five national awards

Andhra Pradesh police won award in document management, artificial intelligence, enterprise security and unified communications.

The Andhra Pradesh police got five national awards in various categories for rendering better services and in utilising technology.

Police won award in document management, artificial intelligence, enterprise security and unified communications. A.P. police stood top in passport seva and has won the Institutional Performance Award, from Ministry of External Affairs, said Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang.

In last two years, A.P. police got 130 awards in various categories from various government and private organisations, Mr. Sawang at a press conference at A.P. Police Headquarters on Friday.

Of the total, Disha App received 17 awards and Citizens Seva got seven awards and Spandana Programme got awards, the DGP said.

Many States are following A.P. Police on the measures being taken on women safety, cyber security, technology and citizens services, Mr. Sawang said.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Ravishankar Ayyanar, DIGs S. V. Raja Shekar Babu, B. Raja Kumari and G. Pala Raju and other officers participated.