Andhra Pradesh Police win 14 ‘Governance Now’ awards

The Andhra Pradesh Police have won 14 awards at the national level in various categories. The awards were announced by the ‘Governance Now– 2022’.

The A.P. Police have bagged 189 awards so far. Fourteen awards were announced for utilising technology in investigation, women safety, community policing, e-policing, surveillance and monitoring, road safety and traffic management, disaster management, police modernisation, crime investigation, and prosecution and command and control.

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy said out of 14, the State police headquarters won four awards, while Tirupati and NTR district police won two each, Kakinada, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam City, Chittoor, Prakasam and Kadapa police got one award each.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy complimented the technical staff, law and order, traffic and the investigation officers and staff of other wings for winning the awards.