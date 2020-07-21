Andhra Pradesh police tonsure Dalit youth in police station

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

21 July 2020 22:40 IST

SI and two constables suspended; SC&ST Atrocity cases booked against policemen

A sub-inspector of police and two constables of Sitanagaram police station were suspended on charges of tonsuring the head and moustache of a 23-year-old Dalit man in East Godavari district on July 20.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after the youth shared the details of the act with his family members.

According to Rajamahendravaram Urban Superintendent of Police P. Shemushi Bajpai, the youth was taken into custody by sub-inspector Sk. Feroz Shah on July 20 following a complaint lodged by Adapa Pushakaram.

On July 18, the youth and Mr. Pushakaram were allegedly involved in an argument while the former was waiting for ambulance for the injured in a road accident at his village, Munikodali, following which the latter lodged a complaint. The police allegedly tonsured the head and moustache the Dalit youth in the police station. “Sub-Inspector Feroz Shah and two constables have reportedly tonsured the head and moustache of the victim after taking him into custody. Later, the police granted station bail to the victim,” Ms. Bajpai said. The victim was also allegedly beaten up by the police.

In a release, Ms. Bajpai said cases under various Sections of the IPC and ST&ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 had been registered against the police personnel.

The youth has been admitted to District Government Hospital in Rajamahendravaram where his health condition is said to be stable.