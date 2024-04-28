Andhra Pradesh police to use SAMARTH mobile app for quick policing on election day 

April 28, 2024 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - GUNTUR

Stating that the SAMARTH (Security Arrangement Mapping Analysis Response Tracking Hub) mobile app is very useful for taking immediate measures and handling law and order issues in the general elections to be held on May 13 in the State, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena directed all SPs, CPs and sector officers to use the app.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told the Officers that the mobile app is a smart and quick policing tool that clearly demarcates and maps Critical and common polling stations. It allows mobile parties, striking, and special striking teams to be dispatched immediately, and police forces’ locations can be tracked through Google Maps from the control room. He congratulated and appreciated Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal for developing SAMARTH.

The app has been designed so that if any untoward incident occurs at the polling centres or other places on polling day, the police officers near places will immediately reach there and maintain law and order.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SAMARTH app, developed by the District IT Core Department, was launched by the District SP on April 22. Mr. Jindal explained about the features of the app to Mr. Meena on April 26.

Before that, Mr. Jindal also informed the Police Observer about the app’s functioning, who said that this app could be used across the country and that he would recommend it to the Election Commission of India.

Mr. Jindal told The Hindu that the SAMARTH was created for smart and quick policing during the general elections. SAMARTH is a powerful, robust and real-time application for district police officers to track personnel locations, identify problematic and common polling stations, call the control room directly from the app, and immediately reach police forces in troubled areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department enters all the police force mobile numbers in the app, and the staff install the app on their mobiles. Thus, the police officials track the personnel’s real-time location. The details of the polling stations in the district are clearly included so that critical and normal polling stations can be easily identified. By entering the polling station number, the police forces can reach through navigation. The higher officials from the headquarters can call and interact with the police forces at the polling station through the app.

If any untoward incident occurs at any polling centre during the election, the officer in charge of the polling station will press the SOS button on the app, and the information will immediately reach the control room. Then, the officer will be indicated in red on the app so that the police can easily reach the officer’s location in the nearby special striking party, striking party, or mobile party.

The app mainly has an option called notification through which messages can be sent simultaneously to all 2,000 policemen from the home guard level to the additional SP level in the district; even if the mobile does not have an internet signal, they will receive information through notification.

The SAMARTH app incorporates election rules, information related to various laws, training material, and orders given by the above authorities from time to time and can be viewed by 2,000 policemen who use the app at any time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.