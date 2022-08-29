Andhra Pradesh police to use facial recognition apps to identify protesting teachers

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With several teacher associations giving a call for a mass protest, laying siege of CM Camp Office and holding a Million March on September 1, demanding scrapping the Contributory Pension Scheme, the State government too has begun taking various measures to foil the march and deter the protestors. Police and Intelligence Departments will use facial recognition apps to identify those taking part in the protest.

Highly placed sources in the Department said special teams equipped with facial recognition cameras and mobile apps will be deployed at all bus stations, railway stations, checkposts, across the State with special focus on entry routes, bus stations, railway stations, checkposts in Vijayawada, Guntur, Tadepalli and Mangalagiri.

These cameras and teams with the apps would be set up at several public places, hotels, lodges, Hostels, important junctions, etc.

Any teachers and employees who violated the Government Orders and tried to join the proposed protest programmes would be identified with this digital technology and all the details of such employees would be recorded and their digital footprints detected here will be compiled and necessary disciplinary action will be initiated.