Andhra Pradesh police to use facial recognition apps to identify protesting teachers

Andhra Pradesh takes up measures to deter teachers from taking up Million March on September 1.

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR:
August 29, 2022 23:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ADVERTISEMENT

With several teacher associations giving a call for a mass protest, laying siege of CM Camp Office and holding a Million March on September 1, demanding scrapping the Contributory Pension Scheme, the State government too has begun taking various measures to foil the march and deter the protestors. Police and Intelligence Departments will use facial recognition apps to identify those taking part in the protest.

Highly placed sources in the Department said special teams equipped with facial recognition cameras and mobile apps will be deployed at all bus stations, railway stations, checkposts, across the State with special focus on entry routes, bus stations, railway stations, checkposts in Vijayawada, Guntur, Tadepalli and Mangalagiri.

These cameras and teams with the apps would be set up at several public places, hotels, lodges, Hostels, important junctions, etc.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Any teachers and employees who violated the Government Orders and tried to join the proposed protest programmes would be identified with this digital technology and all the details of such employees would be recorded and their digital footprints detected here will be compiled and necessary disciplinary action will be initiated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
teachers
technology (general)
science and technology

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app