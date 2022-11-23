Andhra Pradesh police to handover dead bodies of eight Chhattisgarh pilgrims to families

November 23, 2022 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - CHINTOOR (ASR DISTRICT)

The death toll rises to eight with the death of two more injured in Bhadrachalam hospital, identities of the deceased have been traced

The Hindu Bureau

Two more injured in a road accident in Chintoor passed away while undergoing medical treatment in government hospital in Bhadrachalam in Telangana State, taking the Bastar pilgrims death toll to eight.

Six pilgrims, including two women, died on the spot and four of them survived with severe injuries on November 22 when a taxi, in which the ten pilgrims from Bastar region in Chhattisgarh State were travelling, collided with a lorry at Boddugudem village in Chintoor agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official release issued by Chintoor additional SP K.V. Maheswara Reddy, Padam Singh and Manisha Thakur died in the hospital on November 22 night.

Six pilgrims who died on the spot on November 22 were identified as Nain Singh Thakur, Rajesh Singh Thakur, Dilendra Thakur, Maniram Thakur, Sath Thakur and Kiram Thakur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The incident had occurred while the pilgrims were returning from Bhadrachalam temple.

Two of them critical

Karthik Thakur and seven-year-old Divyansh are being treated in Bhadrachalam hospital. Their health condition is believed to be critical.

The Chintoor police are likely to handover the dead bodies to their respective families following post mortem in Chintoor government hospital on November 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US