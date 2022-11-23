Andhra Pradesh police to handover dead bodies of eight Chhattisgarh pilgrims to families

November 23, 2022 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - CHINTOOR (ASR DISTRICT)

Two more injured in a road accident in Chintoor passed away while undergoing medical treatment in government hospital in Bhadrachalam in Telangana State, taking the Bastar pilgrims death toll to eight.

Six pilgrims, including two women, died on the spot and four of them survived with severe injuries on November 22 when a taxi, in which the ten pilgrims from Bastar region in Chhattisgarh State were travelling, collided with a lorry at Boddugudem village in Chintoor agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to an official release issued by Chintoor additional SP K.V. Maheswara Reddy, Padam Singh and Manisha Thakur died in the hospital on November 22 night.

Six pilgrims who died on the spot on November 22 were identified as Nain Singh Thakur, Rajesh Singh Thakur, Dilendra Thakur, Maniram Thakur, Sath Thakur and Kiram Thakur.

The incident had occurred while the pilgrims were returning from Bhadrachalam temple.

Two of them critical

Karthik Thakur and seven-year-old Divyansh are being treated in Bhadrachalam hospital. Their health condition is believed to be critical.

The Chintoor police are likely to handover the dead bodies to their respective families following post mortem in Chintoor government hospital on November 23.