Andhra Pradesh: Police team sent to Kerala to probe fake visa case

Several women belonging to Konaseema district were arrested in Kerala recently

The Konaseema district police on Tuesday sent a team to Kerala to probe into the alleged fake visa racket linked to Andhra Pradesh. The team comprises police personnel and the officials of Women and Child Welfare Department.

“Two cases pertaining to alleged forgery of visa documents to Gulf countries have been registered by Ernakulam police in Kerala. The women belonging to Konaseema district are the accused in these cases as communicated by the Ernakulam SP,” District Superintendent of Police Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy said.

Recently, several women were arrested by the Kerala police on the charges of fake visas to the Gulf. The documentation for the Visas was done by a Konaseema-based agent.

“We do not have the exact case details yet. Our team is expected to return from Kerala with more details this week. However, The local travel agent who allegedly cheated the women is absconding. A search has been launched to trace him,” the SP said.

The Kerala police authorities have assured top extend the necessary support for the probe and identification of the victims from Konaseema, he added.

Meanwhile, several victims of the fake visa racket met Collector Himanshu Shukla on Tuesday, alleging that they had been cheated by the local travel agent.