Andhra Pradesh police take BCYP activists into custody

September 02, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police reportedly took a few activists of Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana Party (BCYP) when they were trying to erect banners near Kanakad Durgamma Varadhi on Saturday.

Party activists and volunteers were stopped when they tried to erect banners for the job mela proposed by BCYP at Mangalagiri. Speaking on the occasion, BCYP founder president Bode Ramachandra Yadav alleged that the government was trying to disrupt the two-day job mela, for which about 50,000 unemployed youth are expected to attend.

He alleged that police interrupted internet services, removed the QR Code and other facilities arranged for the aspirants attending the registration and recruitment process, at Happy Resorts.

Later, Mr. Ramachandra Yadav launched the job mela. As many as 70,000 candidates are expected to attend for interviews and about 500 companies attended the placement drive on the first day, he said.

