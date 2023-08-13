ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Police step up vigil for Independence Day celebrations

August 13, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

More than 750 police personnel will be deployed at the IGMC Stadium and drones will be used to monitor the situation, says Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Police officers reviewing the security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations, at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The NTR Police Commissionerate has put in place tight security at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium and other vital junctions for the Independence Day celebrations.

With the Intelligence officials hinting at possible violence during the celebrations, the police have sounded an alert and stepped up vigil.

“We have received a general caution from the Intelligence officials over possible violence,” says a senior police officer.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers, people’s representatives, members of the judiciary, and the general public will be participating in the 76th Independence Day celebrations at the stadium on Tuesday.

“More than 750 police personnel will be deployed for bandobust duty. Besides, drones will be used to monitor the situation,” Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata told The Hindu on Sunday.

Additional Director Generals of Police Shankha Brata Bagchi and Atul Singh, along with Mr. Kanthi Rana Tata and other officers. visited the stadium and reviewed the security arrangements there.

“Officers of the Special Branch, Intelligence, Counter Intelligence and other wings will keep a tab on the movements of strangers through the CCTV cameras from the Command Control Centre,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

Instructions were given to intensify patrolling on the National Highways leading to Vijayawada, and bus and railway stations to check the movement of trouble mongers, if any, he added.

