Andhra Pradesh: Police step up surveillance on NH-69 to check bike racing

The Gangavaram police have stepped up surveillance on the NH-69 to check bike racing by the youth and minors between Palamaner and the Karnataka border. The police said that the youngsters were modifying two-stroke engine bikes for racing.

The police said that a bike racing case was reported in mid-July, leading to seizure of four vehicles. Those invloved in the case were unemployed, minors and school dropouts. They were counselled. Despite the surveillance, the youth resort to bike racing in odd hours such as midnights or early hours of the day, said the police.

According to circle inspector Ashok Kumar, the NH-69 that passes through Palamaner and Gangavaram circles has become a preferred stretch for bike racing. “The youths hire mechanics to modify bikes with extra-fittings. Races are reported in the stretch up to Chintamani, Chikballapur, and Mulabagal in Karnataka. The bikers are also violating the helmet rule,” he said.

Special drive

Now, the Gangavaram police have launched a drive from August 11 midnight to check such incidents. “The modified sports bikes and those without documents will be seized. Those driving without valid licence and wearing helmets will be booked under the MV Act. Special teams will be patrolling round the clock,” Mr. Ashok Kumar said.

The Inspector said that as per the instructions from Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy, the special drive would also concentrate on preventing minors from driving. “As per the MV Act, the parents will be booked, if minor children are found to be driving vehicles. We are conducting a counseling programme for parents and minors,” he said.