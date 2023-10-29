Andhra Pradesh police step up security along inter-State border in wake of elections in Telangana, Chhattisgarh

October 29, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Security has been tightened along the inter-State borders of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh in view of the Assembly elections in the neighbouring States.

The police are maintaining a strict vigil on the movement of the cadres of banned CPI (Maoist), flow of liquor and money, and distribution of freebies in the border villages.

Instructions have been issued to the IGPs, DIGs and Superintendents of Police (SPs) concerned to keep a close watch on the rowdy, history and suspect-sheeters, particularly those with a history of involvement in election-related violence cases, said Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy.

The police officers of Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR), Eluru, Palnadu, Kurnool and Nandyal districts and the NTR Police Commissionerate held coordination meetings with their counterparts in the neighbouring districts. The SPs have been instructed to monitor the situation round the clock, the DGP said.

“In all, 33 checkposts along the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border and five checkpoints on the Chhattisgarh borders have been set up,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy told The Hindu on October 29 (Sunday).

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) DIG M. Ravi Prakash said that 575 persons had been bound over, 190 arms had been deposited and 275 kg ganja was seized at the border checkposts.

“The police have seized 208 sarees and 70 ID liquor bottles. As many as 170 NDPL cases have been registered during raids. Cordon and search operations have also been carried out in the border villages,” Mr. Ravi Prakash said.

Eluru Range DIG G.V.G. Ashok Kumar said that patrolling had been intensified to check the transportation of liquor between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Instructions have been issued to execute the pending non-bailable warants (NBWs), if any, in the border villages, the DIG said.

“Following the directions of Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, 11 checkposts have been set up in Nandigama and Tiruvuru sub-divisions,” said NTR Commissionerate Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ajita Vajendla.

“We have discussed the law and order situation with Khammam Commissioner of Police Vishnu Warrier and Suryapet SP Rahul Hegde during the border coordination meetings. Checkposts have been set up at Rajavaram, Morusumilli, Gandrai, Nemali, Garikapadu, Tiruvuru, Utukuru, Muktyala and other border villages,” Ms. Ajita added.

