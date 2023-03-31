Andhra Pradesh: Police should focus on technology and training, says Visakhapatnam range DIG S. Harikrishna

March 31, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Visakhaptnam range Deputy Inspector General S. Harikrishna on Friday asked the police to concentrate on technology and training to improve their skills to meet national and international standards in discharging their duties.

He attended as the chief guest where he presented certificates to the police who had successfully completed Special Weapons and tactics (SWAT) training programme. The commandos exhibited their skills in bus hijack, rescue of VIPs and other demonstrations. Mr. Harikrishna congratulated Superintendent of Police G.R. Radhika and other members for completing the training programme successfully.