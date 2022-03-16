Andhra Pradesh: Police register one more suspicious death case in Jangareddygudem incident

Varadarajulu died in a hospital in Guntur l

The West Godavari police registered a case under Section 174 of the Cr.P.C. (Suspicious death) over the death of one Varadarajulu, who died in a hospital in Guntur.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s family members, the Jangareddygudem police registered a case and took up investigation.

Varadarajulu, a native of Jangareddygudem, took ill four days ago. Family members shifted him to a hospital in Guntur, after he complained of abdomen pain and giddiness.

Police registered three cases on the death of the patients in the Area Government Hospital, in Jangareddygudem, a couple of days ago.

“Based on the complaint lodged by the family members, the Jangareddygudem police registered a case. We will collect the investigation reports, case sheets and other reports from the hospital,” Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said on Wednesday.

Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh said the cause of death in the suspicious death cases would be known in the post-mortem report, which was awaited.