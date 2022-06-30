Andhra Pradesh: Police probing attack on security guard at Maredumilli resort

A four-member gang assaulted the tribal guard upon being refused entry

The Maredumilli police are scouting for leads into the attack on a security guard at a State government-owned tourist resort by an unidentified four-member gang on the evening of June 27.

According to a police complaint lodged by security guard Pallala Parimireddi, he was beaten up by the gang when he tried to prevent them from driving their car (AP39LT0207) into the Woods Resort on the outskirts of Maredumilli without a valid booking on the evening of June 27. The guard, a member of the Konda Reddi tribe, hails from Maredumilli village and is an outsourced employee working at the resort which is being run by a private operator.

“One of the four members claimed to be a government employee serving in the Goods and Service Taxes (GST) Department. The four persons assaulted me before leaving in their car towards Bhadrachalam,” Mr. Parimireddi stated in his written complaint.

Maredumilli Sub-Inspector N. Ramu told The Hindu that a case has been registered against the group. “We do not have any details of the persons who assaulted the security guard. The vehicle in which they arrived at the resort is from Guntur. An investigation is on,” he said.